Garcelle Beauvais

After Bravo shared a clip of Kyle laughing about Erika’s drunken behavior toward her son, Garcelle responded to the clip via Twitter. “Nope never saw this scene until now 😡,” she wrote.

The Coming to America actress then seemingly threw shade at Erika with a tweet praising her sons. “This is an appreciation post for my sons Oliver, Jax, & Jaid. You boys make me so proud … you are loving, kind, and respectful. You show respect to people even when they don’t deserve it. Respect is a reflection of your character, not theirs,” she captioned a photo of her sons in Christmas pajamas on Tuesday, July 5.