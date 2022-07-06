Kyle Richards

The Halloween actress seemingly laughed at the incident during a teaser video for the next RHOBH episode. In a confessional, Kyle explained that she felt Erika was “holding a lot in” when she first joined the show. “So, seeing this side of her, more open and honest, even if she’s not always showing her best side, at least it’s genuine,” she said.

The socialite later defended her comments via her Instagram Story, writing, “I meant Erika being drunk was funny, but what she said to Jax was not.”