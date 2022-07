Sutton Stracke

“I’ve said this before, Garcelle is a very gracious person,” the 50-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on July 28. “Yes. I think she may have let her off a little bit too easily.” Sutton noted that she thinks Erika owes Garcelle a better apology. “If I had done something like that, I’d still be getting it,” the Georgia native added. “These ladies would never have let me forget it.”