Behind-the-Scenes

“My marriage was always unconventional. He was successful, 33 years older. You’re the cocktail waitress that made good with a young son,” Erika said in an interview on the June 23 episode. “In my marriage, if I wanted to open up and say, ‘Tom, you hurt my feelings,’ there was none of that. It was always dismissed. In my marriage, everything was great, everything was perfect and ‘I don’t know what you’re f—king complaining about, Erika.’”