Red Flags

“I’ll never forget one time I was joining Tom and five other guys for dinner and I said, ‘I’m sorry I’m late, I was in traffic.’ And one of them said, ‘Well, if you were married to a better man, traffic wouldn’t be no problem.’ And Tom straight looked at home across the table and said, ‘Well if you think you can afford her, you can have her.’ And it flew right out of his mouth,” she explained on the June 23 episode.

The performer added that she didn’t tell anyone about Tom’s comment because “he supported me when there was nothing,” referring to meeting the then-lawyer when she was a single mother.