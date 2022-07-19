August 2021

Erika was sued for $25 million in August 2021 by the trustee overseeing the bankruptcy case for Girardi Keese. According to the legal docs, the trustee accused Erika of knowing that the firm paid her expenses for at least 12 years.

The lawsuit also argued that Erika should be personally held responsible for the funds even though the money allegedly went to her company, EJ Global LLC. “She attempts to create a distinction between handling her money directly versus paying all of her bills directly,” the documents stated. “The distinction, like her prior motion for reconsideration, is meritless. Any payments made for her benefit are her responsibility.”