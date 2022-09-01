August 2022

Erika scored a major victory in court at the end of August in the $5 million fraud lawsuit filed by two of her estranged husband’s attorneys Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn. Los Angeles judge Richard Fruin found that there was “no evidence” that the RHOBH star participated in “any wrongdoing,” according to legal documents obtained by Us.

Sheldon and Finn had sued Erika in December 2020 for “aiding and abetting” Tom in his alleged crime, claiming that she knew her ex had been using his cut of settlement money from his clients to fund her lifestyle. In the ruling by Judge Fruin the court found that the “Get it Tonight” singer didn’t have any “actual knowledge” of Tom’s crimes.