August 2022

The “Painkillr” singer was served with a $50 million lawsuit while arriving at the Los Angeles airport following her vacation to Hawaii. While she was in the baggage claim area with her RHOBH costars Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins, Erika was approached by a woman who handed her a stack of papers and said, “I just wanted to give you these documents. This is a summons and complaint to serve you,” per video obtained by Page Six.

The suit in question was filed by Edelson PC and included nine charges: racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering and unlawful business practice and deceit, according to documents obtained by Us.

The legal docs also alleged that the Georgia native’s EJ Global company “was created for the purpose of funneling money from Girardi Keese to benefit Erika.”

The California resident and her legal team were granted a 21-day extension in early August 2022 after she was served, granting her time to “answer, move or otherwise respond to the Complaint.”