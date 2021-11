Jacob Elordi

Elordi dated his Kissing Booth costar Joey King from 2017 to 2018. He was then linked to Zendaya one year later. Us confirmed that the duo were dating in 2020, but their relationship didn’t last.

Later that year, the Deep Water star sparked romance rumors with Kaia Gerber. They dated for over one year before calling it quits in November 2021.