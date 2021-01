March 2020

Amurri gave birth to their third child together, son Mateo, in March 2020. “He arrived safely & sweetly at home, March 13th at 3:58pm, weighing 7 lbs 11 oz and 21 inches long,” she wrote in a newsletter for her website, Happily Eva After. “Our hearts are so full! Thank you for the well wishes, and I look forward to sharing more soon!”