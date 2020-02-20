Pics Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino: A Timeline of Their Relationship By Dory Jackson February 20, 2020 Courtesy of Eva Amurri/Instagram 14 8 / 14 October 2016 The duo welcomed their second child, son Major James, following their miscarriage from the year before. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News