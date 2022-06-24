A New Normal

During an Instagram Q&A, Evan jokingly referred to his divorce as “death and horrible,” adding, “Especially when everything that’s out there ain’t true.”

At the time, the Bachelor Nation alum offered a glimpse at where things stood between him and Waddell. “There can be no revenge when u [sic] have kids together,” he wrote in June 2022. “As an aside, there are also no sides in a divorce with kids [because] the kids are the only damn side to take and how dare y’all tryna take sides back in the day.”