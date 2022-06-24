Top 5

Bachelor in Paradise’s Evan Bass and Carly Waddell Quotes About Their Split and Coparenting

By
Bachelor in Paradise's Evan Bass and Carly Waddell Quotes About Their Split and Coparenting
 Courtesy of Evan Bass/Instagram
A New Normal

During an Instagram Q&A, Evan jokingly referred to his divorce as “death and horrible,” adding, “Especially when everything that’s out there ain’t true.” 

At the time, the Bachelor Nation alum offered a glimpse at where things stood between him and Waddell. “There can be no revenge when u [sic] have kids together,” he wrote in June 2022. “As an aside, there are also no sides in a divorce with kids [because] the kids are the only damn side to take and how dare y’all tryna take sides back in the day.”

