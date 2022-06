Clearing Things Up

One month after their split, Waddell slammed claims that she and Evan lied about when they pulled the plug on their relationship. “We tried for a really long time to make it work. We went to therapy. We focused a lot more on the kids than we focused on ourselves and, ultimately, I think that was our biggest downfall,” she detailed via her YouTube channel in January 2021. “If you don’t have a foundation for yourself, then you crumble.”