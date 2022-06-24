The Reason for the Split

Nearly two years after separating from the “Dream Train” singer, Evan broke down what led to the decision.

“That six weeks I was on the beach changed my life, and it created this amazing bubble where I was able to connect with Carly, and I think it’s beautiful what that can do,” he shared on the “Talking It Out” podcast in June 2022. “I think that when we got out of it, we weren’t able to set a proper foundation. Paradise gives you a kind of foundation that’s very — there’s nothing going on, right?”

He added: “You just have to work on your relationship. And you talk about real-life stuff and for me, it was very genuine, and I think when you get out, that transition, that’s probably where we missed it. Like, communicating about values and just communication in general. Figuring out how to work through life. I have, obviously, other children that aren’t with Carly, and so there was just a lot to work through.”