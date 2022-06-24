Working Through It

“Christmas Day isn’t what I had expected this year. The three of us. The new normal. Which feels incredibly abnormal, and actually very sad. A lot of you kind people have asked if I’m OK. And I want to say I am, but I’m not. I will be though,” Waddell admitted during a YouTube video in December 2020.

The Texas native continued, “Today is the first day that both kids are staying at Evan’s house overnight. I feel like I’m missing a piece of my soul. I’m literally just sitting by myself writing this. But I’m thankful that it was a white Christmas, and I’m thankful the kids all get to be having a blast with their dad and brothers. They are feeling so loved.”