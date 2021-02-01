Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson’s Relationship Timeline

February 2021

After years of speaking out about her experiences with abuse, Wood came forward with more detailed accusations against Manson via Instagram in February 2021. “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” she wrote at the time, adding that she was “done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail” as a result of coming forward with her story. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. … I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

After her claims made headlines, four more women made similar accusations against Manson.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.