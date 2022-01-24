Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson’s Relationship Timeline

January 2022

Wood continued to outline the abuse she allegedly faced while with Manson in her 2022 Sundance documentary Phoenix Rising – Part I: Don’t Fall and claimed that she was “essentially raped” by the singer while filming the music video for “Heart-Shaped Glasses” in 2007.

“It was a really traumatizing experience filming the video,” she said. “I didn’t know how to advocate for myself or know how to say no because I had been conditioned and trained to never talk back, to just soldier through. I felt disgusting and like I had done something shameful. And I could tell that the crew was very uncomfortable, and nobody knew what to do. I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretenses.”

Manson’s attorney Howard King later denied Wood’s allegations in a statement to Us Weekly. “Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’ music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove, because there were multiple witnesses,” the lawyer said. “Evan was not only fully coherent and engaged during the three-day shoot but also heavily involved in weeks of pre-production planning and days of post-production editing of the final cut. The simulated sex scene took several hours to shoot with multiple takes using different angles and several long breaks in between camera setups. Brian did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth.”