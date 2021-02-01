Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson’s Relationship Timeline

March 2019

In a series of vulnerable Instagram posts, Wood opened up about being “weakened by an abusive relationship” and the extreme emotional tolls of her experience, adding #IAmNotOK. “2 years into my abusive relationship I resorted to self harm,” she wrote alongside a graphic photo of scratch marks on her arm. “When my abuser would threaten or attack me, I cut my wrist as a way to disarm him. It only made the abuse stop temporarily. At that point, I was desperate to stop the relentless abuse and I was too terrified to leave.”

Wood previously discussed her two sexual assaults in November 2016 but did not reveal the identity of her abusers at the time.