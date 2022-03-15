March 2022

During an appearance on The View, Wood claimed that Manson was “grooming” her since the day they met. “He approached me under the guise of work, false promises, and that is part of the grooming process,” she alleged. “He was grooming me from the second he said hello.”

Earlier in the month, the musician filed a lawsuit against Wood for defamation, emotional distress and “impersonation over the internet.” The actress responded to the suit in her View appearance, claiming that she isn’t “scared” about the outcome of her ex’s legal action. “I am very confident that I have the truth on my side and that the truth will come out,” she said. “This is clearly timed before the documentary. … I’m not doing this to clear my name. I’m doing this to protect people. I’m doing this to sound the alarm that there is a dangerous person out there and I don’t want anybody getting near him. So, people can think whatever they want about me. I have to let the legal process run its course, and I’m steady as a rock.”