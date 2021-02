May 2007

Wood starred in Manson’s racy music video for his 2007 single “Heart Shaped Glasses (When the Heart Guides the Hand),” which faced plenty of backlash at the time for its NSFW imagery. “At the end of the video, we’re kissing and it’s raining blood — and for me, that was one of the most romantic moments of my entire life,” Wood told GQ months after the video’s premiere.