June 2020

Staci hinted at a development in her love life when she posted on Instagram about cooking for a date night. “I didn’t workout or read any news today. I didn’t fix myself up or put on real pants BUT… I did make Swordfish Picatta for the very first time and it was glorious! #datenight #Quarantinecook,” she captioned a photo of herself holding two plates. “I’ve decided to recreate some of my favorite dishes I’ve been missing from #Oklahoma restaurants. This is my knock off from @dalesandrostulsa.”