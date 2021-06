Jenna Cooper and Karl Hudson

The Bachelor in Paradise season 5 alum, who was previously engaged to Jordan Kimball, accepted a proposal from Hudson on her 32nd birthday in Turks and Caicos. “Just wondering when my hands will stop shaking,” Cooper wrote via Instagram Stories. “It’s perfect, @KGHudson4! Love you!!”

The pair share daughter Presley, who was born in May 2020.