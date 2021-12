Seinne Fleming and Doug Fillmore

The season 22 Bachelor alum announced her engagement on August 17, gushing via Instagram, “The best surprise and most amazing weekend of my life!!! I absolutely said YES to my favorite person and the sweetest man I know!”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. congratulated the newly engaged duo, teasing, “About time @dougfillmore_ 👏🏼.”