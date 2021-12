Sydney Lotuaco and Nick Wehby

Bachelor Nation knows Lotuaco from season 23 of The Bachelor as well as BiP season 6. She announced on December 5 that she was engaged to Nick Wehby, who she started dating in early 2020. “I just want to say thank you to [Nick] for picking me and seeing me like others near have before. I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with you!” she shared via her Instagram story.