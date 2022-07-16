Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo

The Bachelor host wed the model for a second time in July. The twosome, who got engaged in 2019, canceled their nuptial plans twice amid the COVID-19 pandemic before eventually eloping in Connecticut in June 2020.

“I got to marry the love of my life AGAIN but this time in front of our immediate family,” Fardo gushed of their Provence, France, ceremony via Instagram on July 14. “It was a dream come true and the most beautiful and emocional [sic] day of my life! I’ll never forget it.”