Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt

The Bachelor in Paradise season 7 alums tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the courthouse in New York City on October 27. Amabile’s “Click Bait” cohost Natasha Parker served as their witness.

“We can’t wait to celebrate with all of our family and friends next year at our wedding because who doesn’t want to marry the love of their life twice?” the newlyweds told Us in a statement.