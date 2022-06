Jordan Kimball and Christina Creedon

The season 14 Bachelorette alum wed his longtime love in Texas on January 15. “Seeing her for the first time — we didn’t do a first look — and seeing her [walk down the aisle] in her dress, [I started crying],” Kimball exclusively told Us two days later. “Ever since that moment, I’ve realized how important she is to me. I mean, to cry in front of lifelong friends and family and everything — I’ve never loved her as much as I do today.”