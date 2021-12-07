Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Sean Burke

The duo announced in July that they were separating after 26 years of marriage. “We are packing up this house, the one we filmed in last year, and we are moving,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum said during an Instagram Live video. ”We have decided jointly that we are going to take a few months apart.”

The news came one month after Us confirmed that Windham-Burke was dating Fernanda Rocha after coming out as a lesbian in December 2020. The former Bravo personality was then linked to Jamie Parton before being spotted kissing Victoria Brito on the beach in Miami in December. Amid all of her new romances, Windham-Burke and her ex have remained married and coparent their seven kids.