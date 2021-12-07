Craig Conover and Natalie Hegnauer

The Winter House star confirmed during a May episode of his “Pillows and Beer” podcast that he and Hegnauer split after meeting in 2019. “I’m going through, like, [a] breakup, and it’s nothing terrible, it’s just so easy to drink to avoid dealing with anything,” Conover said at the time. “I didn’t do anything except, like, positive productivity. And now I’m, like, trying to stay in that groove because [it’s] like a dark place to be in.”

Three months later, a source told Us that the Southern Charm star and the former Love Connection contestant “broke up months ago” and are “still good friends, it just wasn’t a good match.” Conover has since moved on with Summer House’s DeSorbo.