James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss

The Vanderpump Rules stars revealed in December that they parted ways just seven months after Kennedy proposed to Leviss. “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” the pair wrote in a joint statement shared via their respective social media pages. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”