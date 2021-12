Joe Giudice and Daniela Fittipaldi

Us confirmed in December that the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum and his girlfriend of more than one year had parted ways. “I have a lot going on right now and don’t have time for a relationship,” Giudice told Us at the time. “Between my new attorney and [my] appeal to get back to the U.S., my work here in the Bahamas [and] new projects, I just don’t have the time or headspace for that.”