Kary and Eduardo Brittingham

The Real Housewives of Dallas star announced her separation during the season 5 reunion, which aired in May. “After the show finished, me and Eduardo had to have a real heart-to-heart talk and we decided we needed to go our separate ways. We just told our kids,” Kary, who married Eduardo in 2009, explained at the time. “Obviously, I’m really scared and I think I was definitely, you know, trying to mask what I was going through and I’m very ashamed of my behavior, my kids seeing that. I really regret it. I’m thankful to my girlfriends for pointing it out and it really made me take a closer look at what I was going through.”