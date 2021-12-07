Kenya Moore and Marc Daly

“After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage,” Daly said in a statement in January, more than one year after announcing their first split. “I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce four months later, seeking sole physical and legal custody of their daughter, Brooklyn. Moore’s attorney later confirmed to Us that custody was “resolved in a prior case that was sealed.” According to the lawyer, the duo’s daughter will “remain living with Kenya” in the house she owned before marrying Daly.