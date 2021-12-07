Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah

The Southern Charm star split from Shah in July, less than one month after they relocated from Charleston, South Carolina, to New York City together. The pair were together for three years before parting ways.

Olindo broke her silence about the breakup later that month, seemingly confirming that the relationship ended due to infidelity on the doctor’s part. “Nothing will be worse than losing my dad, but this is a close second,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “Betrayal is never easy for anyone and I’m just so sorry to anyone else that has stumbled across those terrible messages.”