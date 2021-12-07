Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth

“After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months,” Kluth said in a statement to Us in March. “This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley, and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future.” Mortimer previously left The Real Housewives of New York City to move to Chicago with Kluth following their November 2019 engagement.