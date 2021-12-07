Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge

Us confirmed in September that the OG Housewife and Lodge ended their two-year engagement. “Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the [Real Housewives] spinoff show in the Berkshires,” a source exclusively said at the time. “After he told her this, she was traumatized. It ruined her.”

A second insider told Us, the former couple’s relationship “did not involve any fighting” and that the breakup was a result of Lodge spending more time in Mexico while Gunvalson is working in California.