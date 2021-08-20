Bridget Marquardt

The third Girl Next Door star ran into problems when she decided she wanted to return to the mansion after leaving in 2009. “We kind of lost contact, and I tried to go back to the mansion,” she told Australia’s The Morning Show of Hefner in 2017. “He told me there was always an open door any time I wanted to go back, but I heard that’s not quite true lately. So, I actually called and tried to go to the mansion earlier this year, and I’m just sort of getting the runaround, so I haven’t heard back yet if I’m allowed up there.”