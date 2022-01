Charlotte Lewis

The former cover model claimed in Secrets of Playboy that Hefner was unusually controlling of his second wife, Kimberley Conrad. “She was not really allowed out of the mansion,” Lewis claimed, alleging that Hefner sent a handler to monitor Conrad when she visited Lewis’ house for lunch. “So, she arrived with a bodyguard who was constantly on his telephone to Mr. Hefner: ‘She’s going up the stairs, she’s going to the loo.'”