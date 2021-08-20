Izabella St. James

The model, who dated Hefner from 2002 to 2004, said the mansion’s infamous grotto wasn’t the fantasy it seemed like from the outside. “It’s not all it’s cracked up to be,” she said in 2017. “The heydey of the grotto’s glory days was the ’70s. That’s when I think all the swinging or activities took place in the grotto. … No one was having fun in the grotto when I was there.”

In her 2006 book, Bunny Tales: Behind Closed Doors at the Playboy Mansion, St. James detailed one of her least favorite parts of living with the magazine mogul: collecting her $1,000 allowance every Friday night. “We had to go to Hef’s room, wait while he picked up all the dog poo off the carpet — and then ask for our allowance,” she wrote. “We all hated this process. Hef would always use the occasion to bring up anything he wasn’t happy about in the relationship.”