Kendra Wilkinson

Though Wilkinson has spoken highly of Hefner and her time in the mansion, she admitted in her 2011 memoir that she didn’t love the more intimate duties of being his girlfriend. “I had to be very drunk or smoke lots of weed to survive those nights — there was no way around it,” she wrote in Being Kendra: Cribs, Cocktails, and Getting My Sexy Back. “At about the minute mark, I pulled away and it was done. It was like a job. Clock in, clock out. It’s not like I enjoyed having sex with him.”