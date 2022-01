Miki Garcia

In Secrets of Playboy, Garcia, who was a Playmate and head of promotions from 1973 to 1982, alleged that Hefner sent someone to pay her off when she began work on a book about her time with the company. “It was cult-like,” she claimed. “The women had been groomed and led to believe they were part of this family. And he really did believe he owned these women. We had Playmates that overdosed. There were Playmates that committed suicide.”