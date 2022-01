Sondra Theodore

The California native dated Hefner from 1976 to 1981 and was Playboy‘s Playmate of the Month in July 1977. “Things were done to shush people up, to get them out of the way,” she claimed in Secrets of Playboy. “He had tapes on everybody.” She also compared the media mogul to Charles Manson. “There were so many similarities with the way the girls followed everything he said, and we were all one big happy family.”