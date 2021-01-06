Every Kardashian-Jenner Divorce Over the Years

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom
Just one month after they met, the Revenge Body host married Lamar Odom in September 2009. The former couple endured a number of ups and downs throughout their marriage — including the basketball player's drug abuse and infidelity — before Khloé filed for divorce in December 2013. They were close to legally ending their marriage in October 2015 when Odom suffered a near-fatal overdose at a brothel. Khloé subsequently withdrew her divorce petition and helped nurse her now-ex-husband back to health. They finalized the case in December 2016.