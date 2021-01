Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner

Kris and Caitlyn walked down the aisle in April 1991, one month after she and Robert divorced. They welcomed daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in November 1995 and August 1997, respectively. Kris and Caitlyn announced their separation in October 2013 and finalized their divorce in March 2015. After Caitlyn came out as transgender, Kris denied that “a gender issue” was to blame for the demise of their marriage.