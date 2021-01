Robert Kardashian and Jan Ashley

Robert’s second marriage was brief. He and Jan Ashley exchanged vows in November 1998, only to annul their union 30 days later. She subsequently claimed that Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob were “instrumental” in the breakup. (Robert went on to marry a third time, to Ellen Pierson in August 2003, just one month before his death.)