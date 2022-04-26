The Friendship

“You can’t pinpoint [the moment we fell in love]. We became friends first. That is the honest to God truth,” Lopez told Dateline‘s Pat O’Brien about the origins of their romance in 2002. Nineteen years later, a source told Us that they have “always remained friends,” and it was easy for them to reconnect in 2021. “[Ben and Jennifer] had a heart-to-heart and it reignited the spark between them,” another source told Us, noting things have “progressed” into something more.

In both instances, Lopez was getting out of a serious relationship when she and Affleck fell in love. In June 2002, she filed for divorce from dancer Cris Judd and made her relationship with the Pearl Harbor actor public afterward. She and Affleck later reconnected in April 2021, just weeks after she and Rodriguez announced that they had ended their engagement.