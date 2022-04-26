The Gushing Interviews

“This is somebody who nobody ever said like, ‘Hey kid, you’re going to be a star. You’ve got what it takes,'” Affleck gushed in a 2002 interview with NBC News. “She didn’t look like how people were supposed to look, she didn’t have the body shape that women were supposed to have, and rather than changing herself or trying to be something else, she said, ‘This is who I am,’ and she believed in herself.”

The Massachusetts native was effusive about Lopez’s success again in September 2021 when she was named Adweek‘s 2021 Brand Visionary. “I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is. At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people,” Affleck said at the time. “Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect.”