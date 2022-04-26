The Music Videos

After costarring in “Jenny From the Block” 20 years earlier, Affleck made another cameo in one of Lopez’s music videos. However, for the “Marry Me” video, which was released in March 2022, the screenwriter had a much more subtle presence, with just his arm and neck visible in the final shot.

The Last Duel star also gifted Lopez with a remixed video for her single, “On My Way,” for Valentine’s Day. “I am going to share something very special and personal with you that normally that I would only share with my inner circle,” Lopez wrote via her OnTheJLo newsletter in February 2022. “It’s an early Valentine’s Day present from Ben. Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, it’s unexpected twists and turns, and that when it’s real, it actually can last forever. This seriously melted my heart.”