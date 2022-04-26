The Proposal

When Affleck first popped the question, he arranged for a sentimental, private moment between him and Lopez at his parents’ house in Boston. “It’s just a blanket, a quilt of rose petals, all over the whole entire house. So many candles, and vases, bouquets. And my song ‘Glad’ was playing … I walk in and I was just like overwhelmed. I wasn’t expecting it, and I was just like ‘Oh my God,'” she recalled during a November 2002 interview with ABC News. After reading her a heartfelt letter, the Daredevil star asked Lopez to marry him.”That was just too much for me to handle,” she said, adding that he had to remind her that she hadn’t said “yes” yet. “I was like, ‘Oh! Yeah! Yeah! Yes! Yes!'”

His second proposal was equally private and sentimental, taking place while Lopez was in a bubble bath.“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole,” she wrote in an April 2022 newsletter. “It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined … just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.” (And just like the first time, the Selena star was so speechless, she needed to be reminded to give an answer.)