The Red Carpet Moments

The couple formerly known as “Bennifer” made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Maid in Manhattan back in 2002. For the event, Lopez wore a ruffled, cream dress with a white fur coat and she and Affleck gazed lovingly at one another on the red carpet.

In September 2021, they made their first red carpet outing together since 2003 at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel. Just like the first time, Lopez wore white and the pair only had eyes for one another as they posed for photographers.